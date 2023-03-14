LETTER TO THE EDITOR Thanks for opinion piece about Dr. Fauci By LOIS WISE of Tupelo Mar 14, 2023 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thank you for your article on the Opinion page of March 11, "Dr. Fauci and the art of COVID cover-up." Wow! This article was from Kelly Sadler of The Washington Times.The U.S. House of Representatives just voted unanimously to declassify the information on the origins of COVID-19. I wonder why it was classified information.Not long ago you included two pages from the Washington Times every week in the Daily Journal. I wish you would go back to doing that — it's where you can find the truth!– Lois Wise,Tupelo Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Submit a Letter If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit