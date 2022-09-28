On behalf of our Itawamba Community College family, I would like to express our appreciation during National Newspaper Week (and always), for the outstanding contributions that you make to journalism in our region and beyond.
Our media partners, such as you, are extremely important to us as you share our ICC story, events and activities to enable us to reach those who can benefit from the multitude of services that we offer. We are grateful!
We read your pages and see the success of our alumni, who live and work in your communities. They have built on the quality foundation that they have received at ICC, and they give back to the areas in which they live. We share our students’ pride, not only during their enrollment, but also after they advance to alumni status. We appreciate your sharing their story because their story is our story.
Thank you, again, for being a significant media partner to ICC and Happy National Newspaper Week!
Jay Allen, Ph.D.
President
...RED FLAG CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON MAINLY OVER NORTH
MISSISSIPPI...
.A combination of gusty northeast 20 ft winds, low relative
humidity values between 20 to 25 percent and 10 hour fuel
moisture values below 10 percent will result in Red Flag
conditions mainly over North Mississippi this afternoon..
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...AND LOW FUEL MOISTURE
FOR NORTH MISSISSIPPI AND PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST TENNESSEE AND
EAST ARKANSAS.
* WIND...BETWEEN 14 AND 18 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...BETWEEN 20 AND 25 PERCENT.
* 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...LESS THAN 6 PERCENT.
* IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY.
OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
