I am writing to raise awareness of the need for a community multi-plex sports center. Tupelo does not have one, not even a YMCA for people to use for indoor sports like pickleball, tennis, volleyball, basketball, etc. Each of these and others are played in Tupelo, enjoyed by many and yet when it rains, is too cold or too hot, they are shut out. Yes, there are church gyms, but these can not meet the needs.

