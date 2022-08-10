I am writing to raise awareness of the need for a community multi-plex sports center. Tupelo does not have one, not even a YMCA for people to use for indoor sports like pickleball, tennis, volleyball, basketball, etc. Each of these and others are played in Tupelo, enjoyed by many and yet when it rains, is too cold or too hot, they are shut out. Yes, there are church gyms, but these can not meet the needs.
Besides the health of our community, thousands if not tens of thousands in tourism dollars are not being captured because Tupelo can not host any significant tournaments for these sports in bad weather. Each sport can put "heads in beds" or people in restaurants, coffee shops and other stores, providing revenues and taxes that we are missing out on by not being able to host large events year round.
As for local citizenry, several of the sports mentioned are great for all ages. I know about pickleball, so let me address that. PB is good for your physical health, reducing risks of heart attacks and strokes, for helping stave off dementia and memory issues, for helping Parkinson patients with mobility, and improving mental health, just to mention a few. Having a place for the youth to congregate and participate in physical activities would be good for the community as well. Retirees would also benefit. Just look at Oxford, Starkville or Bartlett, Tennessee, and you'll quickly see how meaningful an investment in a multi-sport facility would be. Theirs are in use almost 24-7.
I fervently hope our city's leaders can find a way to finance and build us a facility that we can use and be proud of for many many years. If you agree, and I hope you do, please call or write your council member and the mayor to voice your support. Tupelo, an All-America City, needs to have a facility so everyone can enjoy the quality of life that sports participation provides, not only for the players but spectators too.
Martin Herman,
Tupelo
