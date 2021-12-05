On Sept. 27, 2020, I wrote a letter in the Daily Journal commenting on the negative changes taking place in the U.S. Postal Service before the election of 2020. Shortly thereafter, states with mail-in voting announced that these votes should be dropped into election drop boxes or returned to the appropriate office. It became evident to them that the Postal Service could not deliver on time because of the disruptive changes instigated by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. The attention generated, according to Sen. Roger Wicker, was a Democratic plot to embarrass then-President Donald Trump.
During the past year, the Postal Service continues to decline, and we are now witnessing the very destruction of the Postal service with hardly a word being said. I have had a Tupelo Power and Light bill not show. I had to call TPL to get my bill so I could pay it before it became overdue. I have seen other people with other types of local utility bills not arrive, resulting in late penalties. I changed my TPL bill to email to prevent further issues. I have had other bills arrive two weeks late, especially from the Midwest. I paid a bill to an insurance carrier in Philadelphia that took 15 days. They indicated to me that this is now their new normal. It takes four days sometimes to get mail to Starkville. We have not received an insurance proposal from a Tupelo business that is now two weeks late. My inclination is that we will never se it. We went in person to complete the process.
Home delivery is a shot in the dark. Two years ago, I knew my postal delivery person, and I could almost set my clock by him. I knew immediately if a substitute was delivering my mail because mail delivery was late. Now it seems there is a different person several times a week, and they are not in uniform. Does this indicate a contract worker? Mail can arrive from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., but lately trending more into the later hours and after dark. Am I the only person experiencing this?