LETTER TO THE EDITOR Wesley Webb should resign from thoroughfare board By RON SMITH of Tupelo Dec 5, 2021

Wesley Webb should resign from the Major Thoroughfare Program advisory committee immediately.As a West Tupelo resident, I don't want a member whose opinion on projects in West Tupelo would be given less weight because a member is trying to serve two masters.There is absolutely no need for attorneys or the Ethics Commission to be involved in such a simple decision of doing the right thing.Ron Smith, Tupelo