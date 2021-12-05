Wesley Webb should resign from the Major Thoroughfare Program advisory committee immediately.

As a West Tupelo resident, I don’t want a member whose opinion on projects in West Tupelo would be given less weight because a member is trying to serve two masters.

There is absolutely no need for attorneys or the Ethics Commission to be involved in such a simple decision of doing the right thing.

Ron Smith, Tupelo

sam.hall@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus