A roundup of silly stuff in the news: I think George Santos should be the GOP nominee for president in 2024. This congressman has bragged publicly that he is a liar about pretty much everything and, oddly enough, that makes him the most honest man in Congress since all the rest lie a thousand times a day and never admit it. Considering what moral standards are in 21st century America, I'd say he's the president we deserve. The bar for public service is that low.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you