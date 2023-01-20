A roundup of silly stuff in the news: I think George Santos should be the GOP nominee for president in 2024. This congressman has bragged publicly that he is a liar about pretty much everything and, oddly enough, that makes him the most honest man in Congress since all the rest lie a thousand times a day and never admit it. Considering what moral standards are in 21st century America, I'd say he's the president we deserve. The bar for public service is that low.
On Hunter Biden: he is just one more cockroach scurrying around in D.C., nothing special about him except a famous last name. In my lifetime I have seen Milton Eisenhower, Ted Kennedy, Sam Houston Johnson, Donald Nixon, Billy Carter, Ron Reagan Jr and Patti Davis, Neil Bush, Roger Clinton, the stumbling, bumbling members of the Trump family circus, and now Hunter Biden all try to cash in on the family name. Biden is an adult, he knew what he was doing when he broke the law. Toss him in jail for life for all I care, or bury him under the jail. The same standard applies to his dad and Donald Trump, two senile old coots who apparently don't know what the phrase "Top Secret" means. Convict them of whatever crime mishandling secrets falls under and jail them, preferably sharing the same cell.
Suddenly FOX is all worked up over gas stoves. Remember, some decades ago, when this was a genuine news organization? Now it is a cut-rate ripoff of the National Enquirer — rumors, slander and conspiracies 24 hours a day. If a gas stove is the worst thing in today's world that you can find to worry about, then you are a blessed individual and should thank God for your great life.
Russia, China, North Korea and ISIS will never have to destroy America. We are doing a wonderful job of tearing our country down without any outside help. A centuries old saying goes, "Whom gods destroy, they first make mad." We've certainly got the insanity part covered, don't we?
