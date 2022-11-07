Why is there so much emphasis on our differences? I was thinking of a girl I knew from the first grade all through high school who had a Hispanic last name. We were friends, and I never thought of her as being different from me. Yet today that is very much emphasized. "Are you white? Are you black? Are you Hispanic? Are you Asian?"
Last week I had a medical test, and the paperwork I had to fill out asked about my race, my ethnicity, etc. Why in the world would it matter? I think of the census, which asks your race and ethnicity, among other things. Who cares what you are when they're counting the population? Will they be favoring one group over another or just stirring up animosity? Even pollsters report on how different groups of people respond.
Many years ago in the move "South Pacific," there was a song, "You've got to be taught before it's too late, before you are 6 or 7 or 8, to hate all the people your relatives hate, you've got to be carefully taught."
It seems there is a plan to pit one group against another just to stir up hatred. Aren't we all people? Don't we all bleed, get sick, need doctors and, most of all, need love?
Let's love and relate to each other as people.
– Lois Wise
Tupelo
