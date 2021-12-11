Can anything good come out of 14 Republican senators supporting a Democratic initiative to weaken the filibuster rule in the Senate? The filibuster requires a 60 vote majority to overrule opposition to legislation.
The 14 Republicans who joined Democrats in suspending the filibuster so Democrats can raise the debt limit and continue their out of control spending were: Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Roger Wicker (R-MS), John Thune (R-SD), John Barrasso (R-WY), Shelley Moore-Capito (R-WV),Susan Collins (R-ME), Roy Blunt (R-MO), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Joni Ernst (R-IA), John Cornyn (R-TX), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Rob Portman (R-OH) and Richard Burr (R-VA).
This was supposed to be a one-time suspension of the filibuster, but if they can do it to raise the debt limit they can do it for other issues like gun control, passing a federal abortion law, keeping the Southern border open and other measures.
I can't see anything good coming out of Wicker joining with RINOs like Collins, Murkowski and Romney in helping Democrats raise the debt limit so they can continue their spending and debt accumulation. The estimated $6 trillion already provided in COVID-19 relief has resulted in the current price increases and inflation. It is insane to raise the debt ceiling to accommodate even more government spending.
The debt ceiling is the only tool left to control spending by this Congress, and Wicker just voted to suspend it. Someone said that governments don't go bankrupt, but they can bankrupt the people. Rising prices and inflation from out-of-control government spending can reduce all of us to poverty if we elect legislators who do not put the best interests of their constituents and the nation as first priority.