House Bill 770 aimed to eliminate the gender gap in Mississippi for working women and men. Gender and race discrimination is a critical problem in a lot of workplaces. For females to receive equal "pay" for equal work, Congress passed legislation to protect and promote women in Mississippi's workforce.
The state House passed Mississippi Equal Pay for Equal Work Act on Jan. 20. The House voted to ensure that women and men obtain the same pay for the same work. Women deserve to be paid the same amount for equal skills and education.
Gender-based wage discrimination is illegal through federal law. The bill also addresses retaliation that the employer can do. The bill is aimed to protect the employees if needed. Eliminating the wage gap is critical for the economy for women in Mississippi, their families and the communities. This gap restricts the earnings of millions of women and unreasonable affect the earnings of African American and Hispanic/Latino women.
Fairness in pay would provide the supplemental income needed for women to create a better life for themselves and their families. Fair compensation can reduce the poverty level by half for many working-class families. As Mississippians, we have one of the highest levels of poverty. Poverty is very high among women and the African American communities.
The goal is to ensure that both men and women are paid the same for the same work while also increasing the success of both groups. By ensuring employees are paid equitably, employers can improve efficiency, creativity, and productivity by helping to attract the best employees, lower turnover, and grow commitment to the organization.