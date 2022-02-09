I vividly remember attending Sen. Roger Wicker’s first victory party. Being a classmate of his, I was ecstatic and incredibly proud of him. Sadly, as time went by, I realized that Sen. Wicker consistently voted with his party. Were there not times when he felt led to vote with the opposing party? Sadly, no. Of course, many legislators of both parties follow this unfortunate routine.
Through the years, Sen. Wicker has rarely set himself apart from his party, instead clinging to his Republican cronies. When he (courageously I thought) voted against the Big Lie on Jan. 6, 2021, I had a glimmer of renewed hope. That was foolish on my part.
Recently I was disgusted (I’m no longer disappointed or disillusioned) when Sen. Wicker fervently attacked the idea of a Black woman Supreme Court justice. What a blow to Mississippi’s efforts to erase stigmas! I would love to see such zeal on other issues such as voting convenience and race relations.
I offer what is at this point is my fantasy statement to Christian Sen.s Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Pierce, Rep. Trent Kelly, and Christian legislators everywhere. I believe these words can lift all of us above the devisiness and hatefulness we see in government and elsewhere. I challenge these leaders to issue this statement but only if they mean it.
“I advocate the Golden Rule at church; therefore, I pledge to abide by it in the Senate and House. I will treat my fellow congressmen and congresswomen with civility, kindness, acceptance, honesty and compassion. I will base my votes not on party loyalty but on my expertise, my constituents’ needs and my heart.”