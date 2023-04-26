This is in response to Sen. Roger Wicker's remarkably stupid column shedding bitter tears because U.S. troops are not fighting and dying in Afghanistan anymore. How long will you keep flogging a dead horse, senator?
Afghanistan is not our 51st state. There's no good reason for us to be there. We should have left years ago after bin Laden was killed. Why in God's name should we fight for people who won't even defend themselves? America sent hundreds of millions of dollars there to prop up a puppet "democracy" government and a puppet Afghan army that collapsed like a house of cards in 2021 after all our hard work financing them and training them.
The Afghan president hopped on a plane and fled the country, and the "army" ran like rabbits and handed the Taliban all their weapons. If Americans were there right now, they would be getting killed with captured American weapons. What would that accomplish?
Yes, the nasty Taliban and ISIS, when they're not busy shooting each other, brutalize Afghan civilians. If I have to choose between dead Afghans and dead U.S. soldiers, I'll take the dead Afghans. If that sounds harsh, senator, I don't care. They should have stood up for themselves when they had the chance during the 20 long years we spent there. Want to know the difference between Ukraine and Afghanistan? The Ukrainians fight tooth and nail for their country, no matter how bad the odds get. They care about their land and their people; the Afghans don't.
Somewhere down the road, bet on it, our soldiers will be murdered with the weapons our so-called "friends" in Afghanistan handed over to terrorists. Thank you so very much, Sen. Wicker, for all your hard work to make those deaths possible with your failed politics.
Yes, I get it. U.S. Afghan war vets worked with some brave Afghan soldiers who didn't run from the battle, but in 2021 they were outnumbered and abandoned by the cowards in their ranks, and their country fell and their sacrifices were in vain. Not enough Afghans cared, and no amount of wasted dollars and lives can overcome that handicap, Mr. Wicker.
Richard Wilkinson
Amory
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.