To our Ripple Family:
It is hard to believe that we are approaching the end of our first semester. This time of year provides an incredible opportunity for administrative and teacher reflection. When the 2020-2021 school year started, the Milam Elementary School staff and community knew that we had a chance to make this the most incredible school year ever for our children. Amid ever-present challenges and new hurdles in our profession, our staff was determined to demonstrate our hard work. It was this optimism that motivated us to continue providing the best, high-quality education to our sixth grade Milam Ripples.
In this season of educational reflection, the Milam Elementary School administrative staff would like to thank those that made a successful first semester possible:
To our students, we want to thank you for being cooperative and insightful as we navigate these new challenges in education. We feel our sixth graders have adjusted easily to their new environments and have made an excellent start in terms of academic achievement.
To our parents and guardians, we want to say thank you for your flexibility and support. You have provided us with love and energy that cannot be replicated. We promise to continue to love our kids and bring great energy and enthusiasm to our work.
To our Tupelo community, we want to say thank you for your incredible generosity. Your donations, comfort, and overall encouragement defined what it means to be “Milam Strong.”
As we reach the halfway mark of the “Year of the Ripple,” we want to ensure the citizens of Tupelo that your Milam Elementary School students do not shy away from the high standard of excellence required of them. It is with your help that we have been able to expect greatness! It is with your support that we are MILAM STRONG!
From the Milam Elementary School administrative team,
Thank you!
Anthony Golding
Tupelo