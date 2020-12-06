This is a special Thanksgiving Season because our needs as a nation and our world are so great. The COVID-19 pandemic has circled the globe and millions of people have been affected. Sadly 1,420,000 have already died and many more will die before the new vaccines can be distributed and given to the worldwide population. But we can now see the end of this pandemic in our future and for that we are GRATEFUL!!!
We have elected an experienced, qualified, concerned person in Joe Biden who will take the oath of office on January 20th. Elected by the largest total vote in the history of our nation, some 80,000,000 votes, he will immediately begin to right our ship of state that has been moved so far off course by four years of a totally incompetent President Donald Trump. But Trump’s damage will not stand and will be soon corrected and for that we are GRATEFUL!!!
During the campaign to replace Donald Trump, over 20 Democrats vied for the position of nominee. Joe Biden won handily, but he has embraced the good ideas of all the others and as we move thru the next four years, we will see many new policies and improvements put into place that benefit working people. And policies that create jobs, and policies for those who are unable to work. America will become again a nation that takes care of everyone, not just the privileged few at the top, and for that we are GRATEFUL!!!
America has always been a place where anything is possible, therefore, I am counting on the people of Georgia to give us two Democratic Senators on January 5th and Democratic control of the United States Senate. This will mean that the Democrats control the Presidency and both houses of Congress. It will give Joe Biden the kind of mandate that he needs to move progressively forward to make many things that people think are impossible – possible. And for that we should all be GRATEFUL!!!
I wish a HAPPY HOLIDAY SEASON to everyone including, Republicans, who also benefit when Democrats clean up after Republican Presidential Disasters, starting in 1933. It a very impressive list -- FDR, Harry Truman, JFK, LBJ, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and soon, Joe Biden. And for that we can all be GRATEFUL!!!
Jim High
Iuka