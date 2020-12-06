For the week before Thanksgiving, Mississippi was identified as the most food insecure state in this country with levels significantly above any other state.
Food insecurity is defined here as the share of adults in U.S. households that sometimes or often don’t have enough to eat in the past week. Those with food insecurity, those with other forms of extreme financial insecurity, those with COVID, and the frontline medical community deserve the highest priority from our federal government.
Since May, the Mississippi senators are amongst those senators who have despicably obstructed the release of much needed stimulus funds to the neediest.
If you care for anyone out there suffering, I implore you to stand up for them and to call on your friends to demand that these senators take care of our neediest.
Ted Clem
Tupelo