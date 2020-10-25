Mr. Mayo Flynt should come to Springville, MS and South Pontotoc School and use my iPhone and see if he can get a signal inside the building and in many outside areas. AT&T service is the pits. I'm supposed to have good DSL service at home, but it is slower than a stubborn mule.
And I live less than five miles from Pontotoc city limits.
I hear students tell me that they have to go to a church parking lot or somewhere else to get a signal for their Chromebooks. They don't always work at school, either. The lack of coverage is common for North Mississippi. Also, the companies, like AT&T, that got so much of the stimulus money should have to list every penny spent and where it goes. The state legislature should have to do the same. They should publish an itemized list in every local paper where the money went that they are bragging about, including hospitals, small businesses, etc.
Cecil Nelson Fitts
Pontotoc