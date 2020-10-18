Why is it that so many small communities are experiencing trouble with speeders? I read with interest the problems Saltillo is having with this issue. We in New Albany have it as well. So does Holly Springs.
Like Saltillo, we went to the Board of Alderman and received no help at all. And yes we did the petition but were told that 90% of the residents in our area (not just our street) had to agree. Our street is even narrower than Quail Creek Road. And yes our children play in it, runners jog, dogs are walked, bicycles are ridden, etc.
I have a radar gun and have recorded speeds of 57 mph in a 25 mph zone. We have asked the police for help but have had very little response. What are citizens supposed to do? We asked for speed humps too but the Board would not agree. They called our efforts complaints; we called them concerns. Is there no help for every day citizens? I will glad pay for a speed hump if city government will allow it.
Diane M. Jones
New Albany