Dear Tupelo/Lee County community,
We are currently experiencing some of the most challenging times in most of our lifetime. The COVID-19 viral pandemic, widespread unemployment and financial stressors, disruption of our normal daily lives with isolation and quarantine, and the resurgence of racism and rioting not seen since the 1960s. All of these factors combined are forcing us, as Americans, to re-examine who we really are as a nation and to decide who do we really want to be for the future.
Historically, difficult and trying times in our country have been a crossroad that required us as a nation, a state, a community, and an individual to reflect on what we have been doing right in the past and improve it, or to reflect on what we have been doing wrong in the past and change it. As the Tupelo/Lee County Affiliate Community Foundation Board, our hope and our mission is to help make this area the very best place it can possibly be to live, to work, to worship, and to raise a family. To that end we have had discussions as to how we can be supportive of our fellow Lee Countians during these difficult times. We have donated in excess of $10,000 to the United Way/CREATE COVID-19 fund for restricted use for Lee County needs. We plan to continue to make contributions for use in our county as more needs arise. We also would encourage fellow citizens to contribute to the fund as they are able so that our neighbors in need can be helped through some temporary hard times.
While the first three issues mentioned earlier are due to a “natural” disease related to the coronavirus, the fourth issue is more of a “man-made” disease-systemic racism that exists in our society. Ultimately, due to on-going work of physicians and scientists all across the world, there will be a treatment and a vaccination for the coronavirus. However, the “man-made” disease can only be eradicated by each of us individually and as a community. Each one of us must do some self-reflection, and re-evaluate our feelings, and our actions, towards our fellow Lee Countians. This evaluation needs to include, not just how we feel towards each other, but more importantly, how we treat each other. Actions truly speak much louder than words. This is really a cultural issue and the best way to change a culture is through consistent and deliberate repetition of one’s actions until those actions become the new “norm”. If we treat others – regardless of their race, color, religious belief, economic or social standing-with fairness, respect, compassion, and dignity on a consistent basis, then that behavior will become the cultural norm in our community. It will become who we are as a community. Children in our community will then get a chance to SEE the Golden Rule rather than just HEAR it, and, then, take this lesson into the next generation.
While the COVID-19 virus has required that we try to stay apart in order to defeat it, it is only by coming together as a community that we will be able to address the inequalities that exist in today’s society. In a recent article in the Daily Journal, Dr. Jeremy Blanchard made this statement regarding fighting the pandemic: “The power really lies with the community and the decisions the community makes; the community can control the disease.” This is really true of all of the “diseases” that are affecting us at this time. It doesn’t matter if it is “natural” or “man-made” – we, the people, hold the power to resolve either. We, in Lee County, have the opportunity and the capacity to be an example of the power of unity over the chaos of divisiveness. Let’s do it!
Dick White, Chairman
Tupelo/Lee County Community Foundation