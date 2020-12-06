I urge Sen. Hyde-Smith, Rep. Kelly and Sen. Wicker to push for immediate, bipartisan action on a coronavirus package to help keep school buildings and college campuses that are open safe, and equip those operating virtually to provide meaningful instruction.
To meet these goals, we need to modify classrooms, cafeterias, and school buses to permit social distancing; intensify instruction and support for students traumatized by the impact of the coronavirus on their families and communities; provide regular testing and personal protective equipment (PPE) for students and educators; implement rigorous cleaning and ventilation standards; and more.
This is not the time for divisive proposals like linking the receipt of education funding to in-person instruction without regard for safety, voucher schemes or set-aside programs that fund private schools at the expense of public schools, and waiving liability for providing safe teaching and learning conditions.
Congress must provide at least $175 billion to stabilize education funding, at least $12 billion to equip students with hot spots and devices to help narrow the digital divide and close the homework gap, directed funding for PPE, and additional relief for student loan borrowers.
We need action and we need it fast–legislation that can attract bipartisan support and pass both chambers of Congress. The path to recovery goes straight through America’s public schools. I urge my elected officials to take action now.
Amanda Koonlaba
Saltillo