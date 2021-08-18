As a citizen of the state of Mississippi and of the United States, I am highly concerned with the increasing amounts of large crosses that are being planted throughout the state as well as the country. After speaking to someone regarding the development of the 120-foot-tall cross alongside Highway 45 in Monroe County, I learned that the budget is about $250,000.
What is most concerning is, that as an ordained minister, I fully understand what the cross means, and as a man who is educated, I am familiar with many Bible verses that teach us not to make idols. The cross is a symbol. Why must it be a cross we use to show that Jesus died for our sins? I find that the sign of the dove is more powerful, for it shows us that God was pleased with his son, thus allowing him to be the holy sacrifice needed to save us all.
My next reason to be concerned is a direct quote from the Cross of Christ-Monroe County Facebook page made on May 6, 2021: “We must not allow these liberal views to influence our people.” This cross seems to be a political move as well. We must remember that Christianity is not the only religion practiced in the United States, and the Christians who are as involved in this 120-foot-tall cross plague that is taking over this state and country should not get mad when a 120-foot-tall Buddha statue is developed.
It seems like people are outdated in cutting-edge thinking these days. I would like to close this letter by saying if anyone who is not a Christian who wants to build a statue that represents their religion should be allowed to. However, I would hope that such funds would go to more significant problems like helping the homeless, making sure children can get a decent meal or education. I guess that is just wishful thinking on my part.