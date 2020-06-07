In 2018, 67,367 Americans died from a drug-related overdose, which was 4% fewer than in 2017. The 2019 data will not be available until 2021, per the National Institute on Drug Abuse. However, by 2019 many states saw a decrease in the number of opioid-related overdose deaths. Despite a decline in some states and other states making headway, the pandemic has revealed gaping cracks in the nation’s public health and safety net infrastructure.
Unfortunately, within the first few weeks of the pandemic, some states saw a spike in the number of opioid-related overdose deaths. The statewide shutdowns have impacted the supply of illegal pain medication according to some law enforcement. The result has been opioid addicts turning to other sources, increasing the risk of overdose.
Opioid addicts are especially vulnerable to the virus because of how opioids affect the respiratory system. The virus also travels quickly in close quarters, which is why there have been strict social distancing requirements. All of this has made it extremely difficult for patients in any opioid treatment program to receive their daily dose of methadone. Also, it has made it difficult for any opioid addict to receive proper rehabilitation.
Methadone in the United States is heavily regulated. More than 350,000 people access opioid treatment programs, many of which show up to a clinic every day to receive their dose, as there is no other way to get the drug. Despite guidelines released by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration for dispensing methadone during COVID-19, implementation is contingent on state regulation. The bottom line, this is one issue potentially worsening the opioid epidemic.
Opioid addicts who do not have methadone return to the opiates they were using before, such as heroin or pain medication. There is no concern about where these drugs are coming from; the only objective is to avoid the withdrawal discomfort. Unfortunately, it is impossible to know if the drug is laced with fentanyl, which would cause an overdose. The pandemic is unprecedented, and it was impossible to predict how it would impact opioid addicts and recovering addicts.
However, perhaps it does reveal that medication-therapy is not always the answer, and some of the millions spent on harm reduction could be spent on getting people off drugs. We have become a society reliant on drugs to treat drug addiction over the long-term. We should be asking, are opioid medications the definition for sobriety now. How is it beneficial for countless recovering opioid addicts to become dependent on medication to maintain their sobriety?
Overdose reversal drugs have saved lives, but overdose is prevented further with drug users becoming entirely drug-free. How long does our society continue to rely on these drugs to maintain sobriety from opioid addiction? Both COVID-19 and the opioid epidemic have impacted millions of Americans. When this pandemic subsides, it may have shed light on the need for more long-term support, well-rounded treatment, and promoting drug-free living during recovery.