Fall fell early Monday morning at about 2:50 a.m., the exact moment the sun crossed the Earth’s equator heading south for the winter. So you could say that, as of today, fall has fallen.
Monday there was almost an equal amount of daylight and night, about 12 hours each, and, as anyone who has to travel frequently between Tupelo and Oxford can tell you, the sun rose due east and set due west making the almost straight east and west layout of Highway 6 a major pain in the eyeballs depending on your direction of travel.
Fall. Fell. Fallen. All derivatives of the same word. In fact, in my battered old dictionary, the definition and nuances of the word “fall” take up almost an entire column of one page. It’s a verb, it’s a noun, it’s an adjective. Heck, it might even be the secret to life, the universe and everything instead of the No. 42 as claimed in “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.”
Not that it comes anywhere near the word “set,” which most authorities agree is the king of dictionary entries, the Godzilla of the English language. And speaking of the meaning of everything, in the book, “The Meaning of Everything; the Story of the Oxford English Dictionary,” that three-letter word “set” is the most complicated word in the language requiring a 60,000-word explanation that covers 24 dictionary pages.
But then, fall is a four-letter word, which means some definitions may have been omitted for a “G” rating.
The season we are now in – fall – is also unique in that it is the only season of the year that goes by two names. Summer is always summer, winter is always winter and spring, although it, too, requires a rather lengthy dictionary definition, is always spring when referring to the season. Even though the beginning of spring occurs with the vernal equinox, how many of us emerging from the cold winter breathe a sigh of relief and exclaim, “Ah, vernal at last!”? No, it’s just spring.
But fall can be either fall or autumn in the English language and there is no real consensus on which it should be among English speakers. It began as autumn in England with the first recorded use of the word around 1300. It was derived from the Latin “autumnus” whose original meaning has been lost, probably after too many spiked pumpkin spice drinks.
Autumn is still the preferred and most-used name for the season in England. But those crazy Americans (that’s us) who came to this country in the 1600s noticed that, around this time of the year the leaves start to “fall” from the trees. (Apparently they never noticed that while back home in England, probably too foggy).
And so, separated from their English cousins, fall became the preferred term for the season here in the United States by the 1700s.
At least we didn’t settle on another four-letter word for this time of the year – rake.