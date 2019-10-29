Let’s do the time warp … again.
As if Halloween and a visit from the Orange Meanie wasn’t enough, this coming weekend also marks the end of Daylight Saving Time and a return to plain old Standard Time. It’s that strange, unearthly process where we suddenly find ourselves thrust back an hour in time whether we’re wearing fishnet stockings and bright red lipstick or not. Even normal people like Brad and Janet have to do it.
So, at exactly 2 a.m. Sunday morning, we all get to do a little time traveling back into the past, perhaps to a time when Democrats ruled Mississippi depending on the outcome of the following Tuesday’s elections.
To say that the calendar has put a lot of potentially stressful events on our plates for the next seven days is like saying you’ve just been elected president of the homeowners’ association in the Addams family’s neighborhood. And Lurch and Morticia are serving on the board.
First we have Halloween, coming on the heels of a massive windstorm that downed trees and power lines across Northeast Mississippi and with cold, rainy weather forecast for the holiday. While that might be perfect for sitting at home with a warm blanket and the lights turned down watching something horrifying like impeachment hearings, it’s probably not the ideal scenario for trick or treating kids. Is that a live wire on the ground or the Frankenstein monster’s charging cable?
Then there’s the Return of the Megalomaniac in Chief, who is sure to crow about the death of the leader of ISIS without mentioning the escape of more than a hundred ISIS fighters after he pulled U.S. troops from the region, fighters sure to rise and fight again like the good zombies they are. And I doubt we’ll hear anything about how he was booed at the World Series after showing up after the first pitch so he wouldn’t have to embarrass himself attempting it like other presidents have.
Then there’s that dreaded time change. We gain an hour of sleep Saturday night and Sunday morning so we can avoid the darkness that has been creeping into our mornings. In exchange, we get to drive home from work in the dark for a few months. And don’t forget this is a good time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors. Mine went off the other day because the back-up battery had died and scared me out of more than an hour of my life.
Finally, there’s the state and some local elections coming up on Tuesday. Those will decide the state’s leadership for the next four years assuming that decision isn’t thrown to state legislators by our arcane and unique election laws. And also assuming a large number of voters aren’t too sick from overindulging on their kids’ Halloween candy and watching the president’s unabashed humility, or too confused by the time change to remember to vote or dead from a heart attack by the sudden sounding of a smoke detector.
Have a good week. It should be an interesting one.