I am looking for backers for a new film project for next Halloween that I’m sure will be a box office smash hit, at least among pet owners. It might even be a contender for an Oscar assuming the Oscar is Oscar Madison, the unfastidious delinquent from “The Odd Couple.” I’m sure Oscar Madison would approve of the premise.
It’s a sequel of sorts like most “new” movies these days. And, like most sequels, it has very little to do with the original other than the title. In this case, it’s a follow-up to those old Halloween classics, “The Cat People” and “The Curse of the Cat People.”
My movie for next Halloween would be called, “The Cursing of the Cat People” subtitled, “(After the Time Change).” Dog lovers could probably relate, too, but I haven’t found myself cussing the dog nearly as much as the cat since we switched back to Standard Time early Sunday morning. No offense to dog owners – I have one myself – but dogs are too dumb to notice, at least for long, a change in routine while cats are consummate clock-watchers, always aware of how many minutes until their next meal.
That’s why, for the past two mornings, Sunday and Monday, I’ve been awakened at 4 o’clock in the morning by my cat who insists – and rightfully so – that it’s really 5 o’clock and it’s time for his breakfast. It’s hard to be rational at 4 a.m. when you’re stumbling around in the dark with a mewing cat under your feet searching for a can of food to open and dump into his bowl and then realizing – hours later – that you fed him a can of stewed beets for breakfast.
“I’m going to need 10 bullets,” I told my wife.
“Why 10 bullets?” she asked.
“Because he has nine lives,” I figured.
Of course, it’s not the cat’s fault. It’s much easier to explain the space/time continuum to a cat because that’s all they really recognize is natural time. If the sun is nearing the horizon in the morning then it’s time for breakfast. The heck with what the clock says.
It’s way more difficult to explain how we humans measure time and how, twice each year, we feel compelled to tinker with it. Throw in the politics of time changes and the fact that some places have literally said to heck with it and opted out and the cat just looks at you like you’re an idiot.
Which we are.
So maybe it’s time – pun intended – to rethink this whole time change business and pick one and stick with it. Mine and the cat’s clocks will eventually sync up again, probably just in time for another time change, but it would be nice not to have to go through this major change twice a year.
Meanwhile, don’t forget today is election day so get out and vote. The polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. So somewhere in that 12-hour period you should be able to figure out what time it is and get to the polls. Unless you’re a cat.