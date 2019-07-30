Can you believe it’s almost August already? Where did the summer go and, if you have kids about to start a new school year, why did it take so long? Before you know it, football season will be upon us and we’ll be forced to choose between the lesser of two (or three or four) incompetent mascots. No, wait. That’s the August state election primaries. Don’t forget to vote.
And even before you’ve gotten all the sand shaken out of your shorts, stores will start clearing aisles and laying down carpets of fake snow for Christmas displays that seem to come earlier every year.
Yes, August, despite the lack of any major holidays, is a time of transition but, as we all know, time is relative, like how it flies by when you’re having fun and drags on like the proverbial Christmas when you’re waiting for the relatives to leave.
But, despite it being a largely human construct, we are obsessed with time, not just on our wrists and smartphones but also on our calendars. We’d buy them even if they weren’t adorned by Sports Illustrated swimsuit models. And there’s not a day on any calendar that isn’t marked by something, usually several somethings, because there’s apparently just too many “special” days to limit them to just 365 a year.
For instance, did you know that this Thursday, the first day of August, is also Lammas Day? I was surprised to learn that Lammas Day has nothing to do with llamas. Their day – National Llama Appreciation Day – actually takes place on Dec. 9. Mark it on your calendar.
No, Lammas Day has nothing to do with llamas or their distant cousins the camel. Camels have their own World Camel Day celebrated each year on June 22. But, in reality, we sorta celebrate camels each week on Hump Day, better known as Wednesday, the middle finger of the week.
Hump Day has nothing to do with camels or doing something naughty. It’s simply the midpoint of the week and has been around since the early 20th century when a cotton mill in New England switched to a five-day work week to allow Jewish employees to worship on Saturdays and Christians to worship on Sundays.
The Ford Motor Company was the first major employer to switch to a five-day work week in 1914 and the 40-hour work week was mandated by the federal Fair Labor Standards Act in 1938.
Ever since, we’ve had Hump Day each Wednesday. But, again, Hump Day has nothing to do with camels and Lammas Day has nothing to do with llamas.
Lammas Day, also known as Lughnasadh, marks the midpoint between the summer solstice in June and the fall equinox in September. It was derived from the ancient Celts who baked the first loaves of bread around that time each year from the first harvest of newly ripened wheat.
But apparently the Celts were lousy with calendars. Even though Lammas Day is celebrated on Aug. 1, the actual astronomical midpoint between the solstice and the equinox doesn’t occur until Aug. 7. At 6:52 a.m., to be precise.
Those crazy calendars.