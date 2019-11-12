I can literally make you do anything.
If you’re a Never Trumper, as the president likes to call anyone who disagrees with him, I can make you wear a MAGA hat. If you’re a Trump believer, someone who’s willing to sell their soul to get what they want, I can make you wear a “Lock Him Up!” T-shirt.
I can even make you dance the Lambada, even if you don’t know what that is.
And there will be no doubt that it’s you. Even your own family won’t be able to deny that.
No, I’m not a Svengali, a hypnotist or a mind control expert. There’s no propaganda involved to coerce you into doing something you otherwise wouldn’t dream of. It doesn’t require drugs or blackmail or holding your dog hostage. And it goes way beyond just basic Photoshopping to manipulate a photograph.
All it takes is a computer, a little artificial intelligence, a basic knowledge of animation and a picture of your mug (your face, not your coffee cup).
And I have all of those, especially a very basic knowledge of computer animation and access to millions of people’s faces via the Internet.
I can literally sit at home in my office with an off-the-shelf desktop (or laptop) computer and make you do things you would never imagine doing in real life thanks to recent developments in CGI, computer-generated imagery. Just like gene editing can change who you are or recreate an extinct species like “Jurassic Park” dinosaurs, I can alter reality.
But just like in the “Jurassic Park” movie, the question becomes, just because you can, should you?
As you may have read, there is currently a controversy brewing in the entertainment world regarding a filmmaker’s intention to “cast” long-deceased movie star James Dean in a new film using new, state-of-the-art CGI animation. These aren’t your old Saturday morning cartoons. Using the latest methods, the “new” James Dean would be indistinguishable from the original. He would act and say lines in scenes he never shot while alive.
And there would be no risk of the filmmaker being sued for appropriation, a legal term I used to teach my journalism students for using someone’s name, likeness or distinguishing traits without their permission. That’s because the actor’s family has apparently signed off on the deal and because, like I also used to teach my students, a dead person can’t sue for libel.
Just because you can do something, should you? Is it right? Is it ethical? On the other hand, think of the possibilities. We could bring back Elvis or the Beatles for another concert. Then again, such technology could be used to disparage your opponent in a political contest by putting them into fake compromising situations or having them say things they never actually said in a political ad, which, by the way, is already being done.
Or it could be used to bully or embarrass a classmate or a co-worker.
What it really does, in the end, is ratchet up the caveat not to take anything at face value these days. Question everything. And don’t cross me or I’ll make you dance the Lambada.