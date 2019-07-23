Just when you thought the country couldn’t fall any deeper into abject stupidity and mindless programming comes the “Storm Area 51” movement. And maybe that’s a good thing.
What began as a joke on Facebook apparently has taken on a life of its own with, at last count, almost two million people signed up to gather Sept. 20 at the secretive Nevada military base to scale the fences and, as the original invitation puts it, “see them aliens.”
So why would that be a good thing? Well, Area 51, also known as Groom Lake or Dreamland and said to house extraterrestrials and alien spacecraft, is notoriously well guarded with a shoot-on-sight policy for anyone attempting to breach its perimeters. The crowd of would-be Facebook invaders would be literally unarmed. The invitation to the event suggests the invaders simply rush the installation “Naruto” style, named for a Japanese anime character whose running style is head down, arms straight back behind them.
“If we Naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets,” the Facebook post reads. “They can’t stop us all.”
Maybe not. But they could gun down most of you and wouldn’t that be an effective and efficient way to cleanse the gene pool. It would surely be the hands-down (and arms back) winner of this year’s Darwin Award for stupid human trick.
Matty Roberts, the Californian responsible for the original Facebook post, is now trying to walk back, Trump style, the idea fearing it could lead to real violence and somebody getting killed. Duh. But, like so many of Trump’s dog whistles, the cat is now out of the bag.
As of this weekend 1.7 million had responded saying they would be there on Sept. 20 with another million indicating they were “interested” in attending. The bartender at the Little A’Le’Inn hotel in nearby Roswell reported every call he has received has been about Sept. 20.
“They’re pretty serious,” he said. “They’re coming. People are coming.”
The military and government have been largely silent about the potential for a mass invasion of civilians at the restricted base simply saying, “any attempt to illegally access military installations or military training areas is dangerous.” But it’s rumored the president himself may step in and discourage the effort not out of fear of loss of life but out of fear of losing a large portion of his base which must surely make up the majority of those even considering such a move.
But this is America and no good capitalist would let a situation like this go by without trying to, er, capitalize on it. Budweiser has announced it will give free beer to any alien who makes it out of Area 51 alive and has even gone so far as to design a special can (green, of course) to commemorate the occasion.
No word yet on whether Tang, known for its space-faring beverage, will attempt to cash in.
Personally, I think I’ll just stay home and watch the purge on TV.