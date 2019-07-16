As dates in history go, you can’t get more world-changing moments crammed into a couple of days than in mid-July, the mid-point of the year, the height of summer. While all of those, some literally earth-shattering, milestones happened decades apart, they all occurred in a two-day period, July 15-16.
The significance of those dates in history has to make you wonder if some cosmic forces were in play that, for whatever reason and regardless of the gestation period, chose those dates to give birth to some of history’s most momentous moments.
After all, Monday, July 15, was my birthday. Coincidence? I think not. But having been born on that date and looking at all that has transpired in and around it always made me feel special. At least until I realized the only thing special in my case was that I had somehow managed to survive for 63 years without personally adding anything notorious to the history of July 15-16.
But it was on this date, July 16, 1945, that the world’s first nuclear bomb was exploded in the desert of New Mexico. The successful test was the culmination of the Manhattan Project, which had begun just five years earlier with a whopping budget of $6,000. But that moment changed the world, for better or worse depending on your perspective.
It was also on July 16, in 1999, that Amazon opened for business, forever changing the retail landscape and the perception of the word “prime” to refer to something other than a cut of meat. For me, of course, I’m convinced the company chose to open on that date just so I could get a good deal on a birthday present for myself on Prime Day.
But perhaps the most notorious event to occur happened on July 15, 2006, and I can honestly – and thankfully – say I had absolutely nothing to do with it. It was on that date that Twitter was launched. We all know how that simple messaging service has changed the world and our perception of the American presidency. It was also a company that couldn’t have been more aptly named, assuming you drop the last three letters.
But the most momentous thing to happen on these dates, in my opinion, occurred on July 16, 1969, when Apollo 11 blasted off for the moon landing four days later. I was 13 and convinced they chose the date as a birthday present for the world’s biggest space cadet.
We all know where we were when those grainy, black and white images of Neil Armstrong taking the first step onto the moon’s surface appeared on our bulky TV sets. But those iconic images almost didn’t occur and were purposely delayed for six seconds in case something went wrong.
NASA originally didn’t plan to send a TV camera on the flight. Back then, such devices were huge, heavy equipment requiring more fuel and precious space on board. And the difficulty in transmitting and receiving the faint signal to an antenna in rural Australia in the middle of a tropical storm with 70 mph winds is wonderfully and humorously depicted in the movie, “The Dish.”
But we did it. And it made at least one kid’s birthday extra special for life.