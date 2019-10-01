Well, since it looks like we don’t have any more home teams to root for this football season (at least at the college level), I guess we’ll have to find another sport to follow, like, say, politics. And, make no mistake, the choosing of sides has already begun.
The U.S. House of Representatives announced the beginning of formal impeachment hearings last week against President Donald Trump after a whistleblower in the government intelligence community came forward with concerns the president was trying to strong-arm Ukraine’s government into digging up dirt on a potential rival in the upcoming 2020 election.
Kind of makes you nostalgic for the good old days when presidential candidates actually campaigned on issues that concerned us, the voters, instead of the campaign being all about them. But these days, it seems, that’s too boring and doesn’t draw good ratings. It’s not like us common people have any real issues anyway, do we, and, if we did, we could count on Congress to be addressing those, right?
And so here we go again down the impeachment path just because some inspector general in the intelligence community, who happens to have been appointed by Trump himself, deemed the whistleblower’s concerns as “credible” even though the president and his posse in Congress were quick to discount them as incredible.
We’ll see. In the past two and a half or so years we’ve become pretty much desensitized to this president’s rantings and ravings and tweets. We even laughed when Trump famously said during the 2016 campaign that he “could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, OK, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK?”
Well, no, that’s not OK. Because now, since the whistleblower scandal has broken, Trump seems to have abandoned the facade of NOT being a mob boss and instead seems to be calling for a hit on the snitch who ratted him out to the feds. The whistleblower’s attorneys, in a letter to Congress this weekend, say they fear for their client’s safety and cited sources posting up to a $50,000 bounty for the whistleblower’s true identity.
Any attempt to intimidate a federal witness, by the way, carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison.
But that hasn’t stopped the president who tweeted this weekend, “Was this person SPYING on the U.S. President? Big Consequences!”
It should be noted (and someone should inform the president) that the federal Whistleblower Protection Act passed both houses of Congress with little debate and was signed by Republican President George H.W. Bush in 1989. It specifically prohibits any retaliation against a federal employee who reports perceived wrongdoing in a federal agency. That includes the executive branch.
Are this whistleblower’s concerns legit? There’s only one way to find out and that’s to investigate. Anyone who attempts to block or otherwise stymie such an investigation – or threatens the source – either doesn’t know the law or has something to hide.
So let the games begin.