You know summer is over here in Oxford when you don’t dare leave your house without a full tank of gas in your vehicle. It doesn’t hurt to pack a three-day supply of food and water either and maybe a printed copy of “War and Peace” in case your phone or tablet batteries die during the excursion.
It’s that time of the year again when the students at Ole Miss begin to trickle back into town, then that trickle becomes a stream and soon, probably by this weekend with classes scheduled to resume on Aug. 26, that stream becomes a traffic tsunami. Goodbye lazy summer days for those of us who call Oxford home. Goodbye being able to drive down Jackson Avenue in a single lifetime. Goodbye sane drivers who are familiar enough with the town that they don’t have to leap over two or three lanes in the space of a city block in order not to miss their exit.
Hello SUVs and RVs bigger (and more expensive) than my house eclipsing not just the view of the road ahead but often the sun itself.
They’re baaacck! And while most of us who live here and certainly those who own businesses here know they are the bread and butter of this town, we also secretly wish there was a way we could milk, er, excuse me, serve, these seasonal invaders without the actual invasion.
When Donald Trump announced last week he was considering having the United States buy Greenland, two thoughts immediately came to my mind. OK, not immediately but after a couple of hours of rolling on the floor with laughter.
The first was that someone needed to take this man’s government-issued credit card away from him before he hears about the great deal on Australia.
Secondly, with all the coverage of this insane notion of buying a sovereign country instead of the tried and true methods of invasion and annexation, some interesting facts began to come out about Greenland that most of us weren’t aware of.
For instance, did you know that Greenland is the largest island on Earth with a land area of more than 806,000 square miles? And it’s not really green but white from ice and snow, which could explain Trump’s interest in it.
And did you know that the entire population of that massive land area is only about 57,000 people?
That got me to thinking while stuck in pre-tsunami traffic. Oxford has an official census population of about 25,000 and covers about 17 square miles. That means Oxford has roughly half the population of Greenland packed into just about 2 percent of that country’s land area.
And they’re all trying to drive down Jackson Avenue, otherwise known as the city’s largest parking lot, at the same time.
So maybe Oxford should consider buying Greenland. We’d not only get the universal health care available there, we’d get lots and lots of available parking spaces just in time for football weekends when the population will soar above Greenland’s.