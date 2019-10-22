This damn war on pumpkin spice is just a liberal plot to punish those of us who like it so that we go out and buy more and feed the greed of the communist pumpkin spice purveyors who are manipulating us to make money so they can spread their socialist ideas to the masses!”
Sounds silly, doesn’t it? But recent research on social media shows that such a message, whether in a tweet or in a Facebook post or some other form of public messaging, would be up to 20 times more likely to get passed on by the receiver and re-sent again simply because of the words used.
A study by Jay Van Bevel, a psychology professor at New York University, analyzed about a half a million tweets and discovered that the messages that get retweeted the most are those that contain words we associate with outrage. Words like, “war,” “liberal,” “punish,” “greed,” “communist,” “socialist,” and, of course, curse words.
“For every moral emotional word that people use in a tweet, we found that it increased the rate of retweeting from other people who saw it by 15 to 20 percent,” Van Bevel said in a recent interview.
Van Bevel’s study also showed that the messages don’t have to contain actual “outrage” words but can be as simple as saying something like, “Can you believe ...” or “Did you hear what he/she said?”
Although it’s not clear whether any of the president’s tweets containing such language were a part of the study, this president has certainly mastered the technique of stoking outrage and therefore retweeting among his base. But that’s about as far as it goes.
Outrage, according to Yale University’s Molly Crockett, is ingrained in human evolution. We get real pleasure out of punishing others we disagree with and getting positive reinforcement from those who agree with us. The more retweets and “likes” we get from posting something the better we feel, like getting a drug high.
But such messaging actually has little impact on changing people’s minds or motivating them to take action – like voting – because they are essentially preaching to the choir.
“If you want to rally the troops, get my people who already agree with me to get interested and get motivated to act, or is it really to try and persuade others?” another Yale professor, William Brady says. “If your goal is the former, then expressing yourself with moral emotions like outrage can be really effective. If your goal is the latter, then perhaps it’s not the best idea.”
Sure, lots of people will show up for the president’s rally next week in Tupelo and be treated to the same outrage words they have come to expect. But are they the choir or new converts? Can he win by simply relying on his base? The president seems to think so.
But the New York Times reported Monday that a new survey by the Public Religion Research Institute shows Trump has lost at least 11 percent of his base primarily among non-college-educated white women especially in the Midwest, states he needed for his Electoral College win in 2016. Maybe he needs to spend more time persuading than motivating.