In space, there are no green bean casseroles or bowls of mushed sweet potatoes with semi-melted marshmallows on top.
But, before you rush out to book your Thanksgiving flight on the next trip up to the International Space Station situated about 250 miles above the Earth, you might want to consider a somewhat cheaper (depending on how wealthy your relatives are) alternative. Like just not eating those mysterious concoctions called casseroles this Thanksgiving, even if it means nasty glances from your auntie or grandma and the threat of being cut out of their wills.
The dictionary definition of casserole pretty much sums up how many of us view those ubiquitous holiday dinner table staples. The first definition of the word in my dictionary explains it as “a deep, round usu. porcelain dish with a handle used for heating substances in the laboratory.” Yep, an experiment, just like we always thought. And we’re the guinea pigs.
I can see Granny now cackling in the kitchen as she orders her faithful assistant Igor (who used to work for Rudy Giuliani) to hand her the lead container of cobalt-90. “That ought to heat up their taste buds!” she exclaims with a wicked laugh.
Granny often gets Halloween and Thanksgiving confused, poor dear. Probably something to do with all the scary characters associated with each.
But just when you thought it would be safe to escape into space where you could eat freeze-dried ice cream and sip Tang through a straw, with the nearest casserole hundreds of miles away, NASA announced earlier this month that it has launched the first baking oven up to the International Space Station, arriving just before Thanksgiving.
It’s either an experiment to see if you can bake food in zero gravity or a test of whether, in space, anyone can actually hear you scream.
NASA has assured the crew of Russian and American astronauts, including two women, currently on board the space station that the first test of the new oven will not involve casseroles but cookies. Chocolate chip cookies.
No word on whether the cooking will fall solely to the women, who recently completed the first all-female spacewalk and may do it again if forced into kitchen duty.
Whoever does the cooking they won’t be allowed, at least initially, to eat the cookies. Those will be returned to Earth first for analysis. If only that were required for Thanksgiving casseroles.
Still, who can resist the smell of a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie, especially when you’ve been trapped in space for months with the odor of old socks. I suspect a few of those cookies will go missing.
The experiment will not only test whether astronauts can prepare and bake their own foods in space, it reportedly will also dispel the popular notion that anything in space is flat, including the Earth. That’s because, without gravity, the cookies won’t come out of the oven looking like a normal, flat cookie but as a sphere of chocolately goodness.
Heaven help us when they get to casseroles.