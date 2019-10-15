Remember that vice presidential debate back in 1988 between Democratic contender Lloyd Bentsen and Republican Dan “Potato” Quayle? It happened on Oct. 5 of that year as both men were vying for the second banana slot behind presidential candidates Michael Dukakis and George H.W. Bush.
Quayle was facing criticism that he was too young at age 41 and inexperienced to step into the role of president should something happen to Bush if the Republicans won the race. Democrats pointed to his record of only 12 years in Congress, his military deferment from serving in Vietnam by joining the National Guard and his poor school records (including that infamous inability to correctly spell “potato”).
The senator liked to counter that criticism by invoking the legacy of John F. Kennedy who had served only 14 years in Congress and became president at age 43.
When Quayle brought it up the night of the debate, Bentsen was well-prepared with that now famous line that has come to epitomize someone who thinks too highly of themselves.
“Senator, I served with Jack Kennedy. I knew Jack Kennedy. Jack Kennedy was a friend of mine,” Bentsen responded. “Senator, you’re no Jack Kennedy.”
Kennedy, despite his youth and relative inexperience in governing, had, in the short time he was president before his assassination, proven his ability to lead the country on a world stage that saw the U.S. and then Soviet Union locked in a cold war and an increasing nuclear threat.
It was on Oct. 14, 1962 that Kennedy had been handed intelligence information proving that Soviet missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads were being installed in Cuba, just 90 miles from the U.S. coast.
By all accounts, Kennedy never questioned the intelligence of the country’s intelligence community or the intent of the Russians. He didn’t contact then Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev and ask, “Are you really pointing nuclear missiles at us?” and then take his word for it when he replied in the negative.
Instead Kennedy ordered a naval blockade of Cuba that, if tested by the Soviets, could easily have resulted in a nuclear confrontation. What followed were 13 days of a tense standoff between the two superpowers that finally ended when Russia agreed to remove its missiles from Cuba. In return, the U.S. agreed to dismantle its missiles deployed in Turkey on the Soviet border.
Fast forward to 2019 and the current occupant of the White House. Turkey is now home to Russian missiles capable of striking NATO countries in Europe. And the current U.S. president last week – by tweet – announced out of the blue that he was withdrawing U.S. troops in Syria allowing Turkey to strike in that country unfettered.
Meanwhile, on the opposite side of the world, Little Rocket Man continues to build up a stockpile of nuclear capable weapons with no real movement in more than a year toward an agreement to disarm.
I believe Bentsen’s admonishment three decades ago could certainly be applied to the stable genius currently occupying the White House. Let’s just hope he never has to face a real October missile crisis.