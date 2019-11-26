A lot has been written leading up to Thanksgiving this week about how to cope with the annual gathering of family and friends in our highly polarized current environment without the day ending in a 911 call about a relative being beaten senseless by another relative wielding a fruitcake.
In police-speak, I believe that’s called a Code 102.2, a fruitcake with a fruitcake.
To avoid that scenario, we’re advised to avoid any discussions of politics, religion and the relative density of fruitcake compared to the human skull, all long-held tenets of any polite conversation. Instead, we’re told to focus on lighter, less provocative topics like the meal, the football games or the upcoming Christmas season.
But, try as we might, it’s sometimes hard for some to stick to those rules even when we’re, technically, sticking to those rules.
“Did you hear that cousin Mary’s mashed sweet potatoes have been designated as blunt instruments by the courts?”
Or, “Did you see that player that ripped that guy’s helmet off and beat him with it? That was so stupid. I’d have just taken his head off along with the helmet. More efficient.”
Or, “You’re all getting fruitcakes from me this Christmas! Big, heavy ones.”
Of course, here in the South conversations among the male contingents at holiday get-togethers often have less to do with politics and religion and more about the recently opened deer hunting season and all that that entails such as firearms, all-terrain vehicles, the latest camo fashion styles, pickup trucks and, occasionally, actual deer.
I suspect that this Thanksgiving there will be a lot of push-back over what I’m sure many Southern hunters will view as an existential threat to their lifestyles and manhood, the demise of the traditional pickup truck. That’s because, last week, Tesla unveiled the first electric pickup and I suspect not many “real” men were too excited by the prospect.
“Did you see that thing?” they’ll ask. “Looks more like a moon buggy than a truck.”
“Yeah,” another will say. “At least moon buggies had roll bars and open cabs. You wouldn’t even be able to see your gun rack through that narrow back window on that thing.”
“I say it looks more like a stealth fighter,” someone will add. “Might come in handy for avoiding radar speed traps.”
“It’s an abomination against nature!” the old-timer will assert. “How am I supposed to impress my buddies and scare the snowflakes if my truck don’t even make any noise? And I’ll bet mud and my ‘Trump 2020’ bumper sticker will just slide right off that stainless steel body. Ain’t natural.”
“But it has bulletproof windows,” a youngster might venture.
“You scared the deer are gonna start shootin’ back?” a grizzled pro would retort. “Besides, somebody threw a rock at the unveiling and broke two of them!”
So there you have it, a topic other than politics and religion for your Thanksgiving dinner conversation.
Just make sure you keep the fruitcakes – human and whatever actual fruitcake is – out of arm’s reach.
Happy Thanksgiving!