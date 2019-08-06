When it comes down to bullets or ballots, I’ll take ballots any old day. Casting a ballot may still be as much of a crap shoot as determining who, if anyone, actually wins the Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes but at least you don’t get shot.
In case you’ve been too busy with getting the kids back to school or scouting your fantasy football team for the coming season or getting in that last bit of R&R before the summer’s gone, today is primary election day here in Mississippi. While some of the many state and local elections will go to runoffs in the general election in November, many more will be decided today, which means ignoring the primaries is not an option if you really want a voice in your government.
Unfortunately, having a voice in your government for many people means griping and complaining about services or policies AFTER the election is over. Then it don’t count. According to the Secretary of State’s office, in last year’s primaries for the U.S. Senate race in Mississippi, only 13 percent of the state’s registered voters cast ballots. Thirteen percent. If the battery on your smartphone read only 13 percent you’d be rushing to the nearest electrical outlet. And that doesn’t take into account all those people who are eligible but not even registered to vote.
What that tells us, unfortunately, is that democracy, like your cellphone, seems to be running on fumes. Only a tiny percentage of what should be the majority actually represent us in what is supposed to be a representative form of government.
Now I know the usual excuses. My vote doesn’t count. They’re all crooks so why bother? I don’t have time so I decided to let a Russian vote in my place. All of those excuses just add up to dereliction of duty. According to Pew Center research, public trust in government fell to only 17 percent this year, among the lowest since such studies began back in 1958.
And who is to blame? You are, if you don’t vote. Those people you no longer trust in positions of power were put there by people like you. At least 13 percent of you.
The system isn’t perfect and it seems every time we try and improve it we just create more chinks in the armor. Electronic voting was supposed to eliminate problems like hanging chads but it also introduced the new problem of potential hacking.
I still feel a little uneasy each time I cast a ballot, even electronically, and walk away with nothing to show for it. I mean even my friendly Walmart greeter occasionally stops me and asks to see my receipt. Can’t we get a receipt for doing our patriotic duty? One that shows not only that we voted but who we voted for so we can check it, via some code or password, against the overall database to know our vote was registered and registered correctly?
It’s just a little thing but it might improve our faith in the system and get more people to the polls.
In the meantime, though, go vote.