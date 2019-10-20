Following what seemed a never-ending heatwave spilling over from summer, lower temperatures finally offered a welcomed reprieve last week. The arrival of autumn and all that comes with it is now in our grasp.
Of course, if you’ve lived in the South long enough, you know smatterings of heat and humidity will dot the weather terrain well into Thanksgiving, preventing us from stowing away summer wear in its entirety.
Autumn is a season of hope, which is ironic since nature begins the process of hibernation. But sleep is necessary for rejuvenation, right? If we don’t sleep, we lose focus and become irritable, sort of like having a newborn in the house.
Today’s political climate is just like that – being with a colicky baby 24/7. If you’ve ever had an infant who refused to sleep, you understand. No matter what you do, how much you coddle, cradle, and rock, the wailing continues. My mother-in-law called it “the arsenic hour.”
Welcome to Washington today, where the rhetoric on both sides is at a feverish pitch, and we’re all cranky from listening to it nonstop. Accusations fly with no foundation of truth. Our leaders don’t know how to lead (that’s both parties, by the way). And, as can be predicted, the American people are on the losing end.
So I’ve decided to go into hibernation, at least with the way I gather news. I’ve laid to rest my Twitter and Instagram accounts (I don’t even know how to work Facebook), and now I control how and when I get my news.
To be honest, we can’t do anything about the Washington fray. We should care about it and certainly vote, but we can’t stop brats from being brats in a city located 800 miles away from where we live, work and raise families. We can, however, choose to see the good occurring all around us. And there is a lot of good. These life events – changing seasons, holiday celebrations, class reunions, book signings, baptisms, funerals, weddings – don’t make national headlines, but they are our daily sustenance.
This newspaper and its writers do an excellent job encapsulating the area’s events by balancing national, regional, and local affairs. Every morning, around 5 a.m., I stroll to the end of the driveway and retrieve the paper. I pour a cup of coffee and read, cover to cover, the news of the day. Features. Weather. Opinions. Garage sales. Obituaries. Comics. Crossword puzzles (just like my father once did with the Vicksburg Evening Post, I finish the puzzle nearly every morning).
One of my favorite parts of the paper happens to be the criminal reports because it reminds me that, as bad as my day may be going, it could always get worse. For instance, a guy recently was arrested at a local grocery store for stuffing his pants with steaks. This is a recurring event, and it makes me laugh out loud as I sip my coffee under the dim light of our kitchen.
Best of all, our local newspaper reports stories showcasing humanity at its best – like Mississippi State University’s Spencer Kirkpatrick. Spencer, born with Down syndrome, was elected Homecoming King by the MSU student body because he embraces everyone and everything life offers. That positivity is contagious. So much so, his peers wanted Spencer to represent them and their university on the football field at halftime during the upcoming November game.
With the holiday season approaching, consider giving someone (yourself included) a subscription to the Daily Journal. I’ll shamelessly plug this paper because the Journal gave me my first real job right out of college many years ago.
Wherever you live, help support and sustain your local newspapers. Like the Spencers of this world, I can’t imagine life without them.