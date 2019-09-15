Did you know Tupelo Hardware sells sleds and cast iron skillets? That’s a Southerner’s definition of happiness under one roof. They’ll also cut a piece of rope so you can pull the sled. I know this because, when I’m there, I stroll up and down nearly every aisle browsing. Time is never wasted in a good hardware store.
The art of browsing is lost on most men. I see them come and go, in a hurry, nodding hello and then, poof, they’re gone. They need a bolt, buy a bolt and leave with a bolt. They never see the sleds.
I recognize this trait because I grew up running errands with my father, who shopped like he was trying to beat a world record. At a fast clip, he maneuvered a grocery cart up and down the Jitney Jungle aisles like an Unser boy banking the curve on his last lap. He’d rake canned goods and toilet paper off shelves with great precision, always the non-brands. Chicken soup said just that – “Chicken Soup.”
It was when he turned onto the beer aisle that the browsing gene kicked in. I’m certain beer wasn’t on the list, but with eight kids to feed and educate, the man deserved a few minutes of quiet reflection on the aisle of Nirvana, don’t you think?
I would try without much success to lure my father down the cereal or candy aisles. When he did cave, it was to grab a large tub of oatmeal. He bypassed Snickers for orange slices and peppermints. That’s discipline, folks.
Dr. Steve Taylor, a senior lecturer in psychology at Leeds Beckett University in the United Kingdom, thinks it’s more than self-control. It’s in our DNA. He recently published an interesting article in “Psychology Today” about the shopping differences between men and women, and his theory of why there’s such a distinction.
The study involving 2,000 people found that men become bored with shopping after 26 minutes. Twenty-six minutes! That’s not even worth the gas it takes to get across town. Next time you see a man sitting on a store bench, tell them they’d better get comfortable because it takes two hours before women call it quits.
Taylor believes these behaviors men and women exhibit amid store aisles can be traced back thousands of years when our ancestors were hunters and gatherers. Men primarily hunted for meat and women gathered and foraged for nuts, fruits, and plants. Even after we became an agrarian society and meal time became less stressful, Taylor said those hunting and gathering instincts were engrained on a cellular level.
So when women shop, we take our time, checking for freshness, edibility, and bargains (foraging for fruits and nuts). Taylor said men, like their predecessors, have one thing in mind: kill the animal and go home. They understood that hanging out and browsing for a bigger piece of protein might result in meeting more menacing animals looking for a sales bargain. And because hunters couldn’t toss their catch in a deep freezer, there was a sense of urgency to get home to the wife and kids before the meat turned rancid.
Dr. Taylor has some valid points, but what’s missing in his study are the emotions. A small bolt means pride in a finished job. A sled elicits hope for what could be. And crisp, hot cornbread sizzling in a well-seasoned skillet?
Yes. I see that smile.