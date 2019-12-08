Drug addiction and opioids are ravaging Mississippi and the nation as a whole. While overdose deaths from prescription opioids alone have declined with federal and state policy interventions, research shows that illegal synthetic drugs are steadily flooding the United States and have become the main driver of the opioid crisis.
Across Mississippi, families have been crushed by the loss of a loved one. As we reflect on the joy brought upon us by the holiday season, we are also reminded of the families across our state and the nation with empty seats at their tables due to the opioid epidemic. Synthetic opioids are responsible for almost the entire rise in all opioid-related deaths. We can’t allow for this problem to continue any longer.
While much has been done by President Donald Trump to address this public health crisis, we are still in the midst of an ever-growing epidemic that claims the lives of thousands of Americans each year.
Changes in government policy and private sector self-policing have led to declines in prescription drug diversion, but drug cartels are not blind to the fact that transporting synthetic drugs is a lucrative business, and they are engaged in finding ways to flood the market with fentanyl and fentanyl-laced opioids.
Fentanyl is an illegal drug known to be 50 times more potent than heroin and much easier to obtain. Because of this, large quantities of fentanyl can be easily trafficked into the U.S. by criminal drug smugglers primarily from China and Mexico. To put this level of potency into perspective, the Justice Department has considered using fentanyl in the executions for death row inmates.
Five of the six online fentanyl vendors investigated in a U.S. Senate report were based in China. It is a common practice for China to send large components of this deadly drug to Mexico where drug traffickers fashion mass amounts into a powder substance to smuggle across the U.S. border for distribution within our communities. Once fentanyl and fentanyl-laced drugs enter the U.S. border, they are widely distributed and difficult to stop. It is clearer than ever that more must be done to target those accountable for trafficking fentanyl into the U.S. in order to safeguard the American people, but how?
The Trump administration has done a tremendous job of advocating for tangible solutions in response to the widespread deaths related to opioid abuse and overdoses–from declaring it a public health emergency to securing $6 billion in new funding to combat it, to passing the single largest legislative package addressing a drug crisis in history.
Recently, President Trump signed bipartisan legislation that helps stop the flow of illicit fentanyl across the border by equipping U.S. Customs and Border Protection with scanning devices and other technologies that can detect synthetic opioids. Securing the U.S. border with Mexico is a start, but that does not stop drug trafficking through the U.S. mail.
Chinese fentanyl vendors have proven they will stop at nothing to exploit our borders and our mail system to get these synthetic drugs into our country. Unfortunately, because small amounts of fentanyl can easily be sent and laced with other illicit drugs, the level of difficulty to detect fentanyl is an almost unimaginable task. That is why a greater investment from the U.S. government is needed to ensure our intelligence agencies, border patrol agents, and law enforcement personnel are properly educated on the handling of synthetic drugs and have the resources needed to detect the smallest level of fentanyl from ever entering the stream of commerce. Working together, we can put a stop to this deadly epidemic, but we must act now.