When it comes to the number of cases and deaths due to the coronavirus, we see daily increases both abroad and here in the United States.
When it comes to the economy, we see small businesses closing their doors and laying employees off. We see the major market indexes plummeting to record lows and a recession in the not-so-distant future.
No one really knows how long COVID-19 and its destruction will linger on in the U.S., but it’s already clear to see the short-term impact the global pandemic is having on the personal finances of many Americans.
LendEDU, a personal finance company, conducted two surveys of 1,000 adult Americans to illustrate that impact. With one survey being conducted on March 18 and the other being conducted on April 1, the data was also able to show just how quickly things have unraveled for Americans and their finances as the virus progresses.
For example, the first survey found that 6% of Americans had been laid off due to COVID-19; in two weeks’ time, that percentage jumped to 12%. In Mississippi specifically, no respondents had been laid off or furloughed the first time around. But the second survey revealed that 29% of Mississippians had lost their jobs, while 43% had been furloughed.
Additionally, the initial poll found that 44% of adult Americans had dipped into a savings account or emergency fund to cover expenses in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. On April 1, that percentage increased to 51%, indicating the tightening financial situation faced by many Americans as this battle wages on.
For Mississippi residents specifically, while 50% had originally reached into their emergency funds to cover costs, 71% had done the same in the second survey.
And finally, while no Mississippians were at first concerned about their retirement savings in the midst of a tanking market, 100% of them were worried about their nest eggs according to the second survey.
The personal finance situation is bleaker and almost certainly going to get bleaker not only for folks from Mississippi but for all Americans.
However, we must be resolute in our collective fight against the deadly scourge and forego financial gain for that which cannot be priced, life.
It appears that the apex for COVID-19 in the U.S. is near, which means that the light at the end of the tunnel is coming into our sight. The social distancing guidelines that closed businesses are largely responsible for the trickling-down financial impacts that have crushed so many Americans.
But, they are working to save lives and limit the damages caused by COVID-19. To give up on them now would be akin to swinging the door back open for the virus to again establish a strong foothold when it was nearly shutout.
On top of that, if we cut down on the cure to this pandemic to alleviate the cost we will lose the progress we have made and the cost will grow more severe; another 18-round bout with the coronavirus when we are already more than halfway through the first fight would double both the financial damage and the time it would take to recover from that damage.
This too shall pass, and when it does, our economy and our finances will bounce back like they always have. But for right now, let’s see this mission through and solely focus on saving as many Americans lives as possible.