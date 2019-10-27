In Mississippi, as well as throughout the country, student loan debt continues to be a major financial hurdle that many young graduates struggle to navigate. With the national debt for student loans currently at a staggering $1.6 trillion, students, parents, and even lawmakers are looking for solutions to make higher education more affordable.
According to LendEDU, 57% of 2018 Mississippi graduates carry student debt. The average student debt per borrower in Mississippi was $30,938, which places 36th when ranking the student debt figures for each state from lowest to highest. That Mississippi figure is compared to a national average student debt per borrower figure of $28,565. The average debt per borrower at the University of Mississippi was $31,086, while that number at Mississippi State University was even higher at $31,438.
First step for Mississippi – Create a student loan bill of rights: To help combat the student loan debt crisis in Mississippi, state officials should establish a student loan bill of rights. Its purpose would be to keep borrowers informed regarding their student loan debt balance and let them know of available repayment strategies. It would also work to protect them from predatory student loan servicers. Seven other states have already rolled out legislation recently in an attempt to protect students from deceptive practices by some of these companies.
The Illinois Student Loan Bill of Rights, for instance, makes it a requirement that student loan payments must be properly processed. It also seeks to present all the options a student has for repayment, such as income-driven repayment plans. Plus, it requires that students must be told about loan forgiveness possibilities when there are issues with their college. This bill was drafted by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, who had learned student loan servicers weren’t following payment instructions when they received payments.
Second Step — Create a Mississippi-based student loan refinancing authority: While a student loan bill of rights is a good idea for Mississippi, it’s by no means the only measure the state should take. A Mississippi-based student loan refinancing authority would also be a welcome addition in the fight to keep student loan costs manageable for students.
This measure has been passed by multiple states in an attempt to provide some relief to debt-strapped graduates who are looking to create a future while paying off their student loans. A state-run student loan refinancing authority gives students an avenue to help pursue that goal because it provides refinancing on student loans through the state. The perk to refinancing student loans with the state is that borrowers will likely pay a much lower interest rate than they would with private companies.
Mississippi could follow in the footsteps of states which have blazed the trail for state-based student loan refinancing authorities, such as Alaska, South Carolina, and Connecticut. Not every student will qualify under these state’s programs. They each have their own requirements, but many of them seek out graduates with solid credit scores. For Alaska’s program, for instance, the higher the credit score a graduate or a cosigner has, the lower the interest rate they can receive.