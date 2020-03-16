Letter to the Editor:
As health care leaders in our community, we are calling upon area residents to help us keep our communities safe from the spread of COVID-19 as well as cold and flu-like illnesses. Your actions are key to our community — your family and neighbors— and to the health care community that will be relied upon to assist in weathering this “storm” in North Mississippi. Prevention and containment are the best known tactics to defend against COVID-19.
We ask for your assistance with the following:
• Only visit our community clinics, urgent care locations and emergency departments if you need medical attention.
• Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds.
• Thank others when you see them wash their hands.
• Stay away from others who are sick.
• Avoid any gathering of people.
• Keep in mind that older individuals, those with chronic diseases and immunocompromised states are more susceptible and need to avoid any gathering of people or anyone who is sick.
Please refer to www.nmhs.net/coronavirus for updates from NMHS. The site will be updated regularly.
Thank you for your assistance in protecting the health of your family, your neighbors and the communities we serve through NMHS.
M. Shane Spees
Chief Executive Officer
North Mississippi Health Services
Jeremy R. Blanchard, M.D.
NMHS Chief System Medical Officer
Eric Lewis, M.D.
Orthopaedic Surgeon
NMMC-Tupelo Medical Staff Chairman