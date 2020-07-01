Decades of discord over Mississippi’s state flag culminated in a climactic weekend of legislative action. Then, on Tuesday evening, in the few moments it took to affix his signature, Gov. Tate Reeves offered the final punctuation.
Today in Mississippi, there’s no longer an official state flag. The flags that remain at government buildings and other public properties will be coming down sometime within the next 15 days.
After that, a commission will be appointed. New flag designs will be considered. Voters will get a chance to have their say on the replacement. The earliest a new state flag can be adopted and hoisted again is sometime early next year when the Mississippi Legislature convenes its next regular session.
But let’s pause, briefly, to acknowledge how we got here. We have been vocal in our call for a new flag state, one that does not represent division. We celebrate that the now-former flag has been furled. That did not happen without a great deal of effort, however.
First, we must applaud and honor the Black citizens of Mississippi. They have called this state home even when that was not easy. Throughout the tyranny of slavery, the indignities and oppression of Jim Crow, the achievements and difficulties of the Civil Rights era, and the long process of building a new, harmonious society, our state has been better because of the Black Mississippians who have lived here in this place and have fought to make it better.
They did so for over a century as the state flew a banner which they could not claim as their own, and they fought for that banner to change even when such change seemed impossible. We cannot celebrate the achievements of the present or anticipate the possibilities of the future without a humble appreciation of those who paved the long road that brought us here.
Then, let us remember others that saw that this change was necessary, even 19 years ago. These others included Tupelo’s own Jack Reed Sr. As a business leader and prominent voice for progress in the state, he led efforts to change the flag in advance of a 2001 voter referendum that did not deliver the result for which he’d hoped. Reed Sr. died in 2016 and did not live to see his hopes fulfilled, but his courage, and the courage of those like him, such as his friend former Gov. William Winter, helped bring us to this moment.
And so, what of this moment? Myriad voices, all calling and acting for change, helped make this moment possible.
Peaceful protestors and demonstrators marched across our state, in cities and in rural communities, all demanding concrete action to mend our divisions.
Others joined their voices to the cause. Teachers, professors and higher education administrators. Business and economic leaders. Sports associations and athletes. Religious leaders. And then, finally, it was up to our elected officials to respond. It took courage to face a problem many of their predecessors spent years avoiding. We applaud those who found that courage.
Speaker of the House Philip Gunn, a Clinton Republican, first voiced support of a flag change in 2015. He will be remembered well for his foresight.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, a Republican in the state Senate, will also be remembered for his willingness to tackle the matter of the flag within the first session of his first term.
Then of course, there are legislators. After the uncertainty, the debates, and the wrangling over procedures, these lawmakers delivered a two-thirds majority in each chamber to change the flag. In a representative form of government such as ours, they acted appropriately in response to a problem for our state.
Many have hailed their actions. Others are angry. We acknowledge the hurt that some feel, but we believe time will show the wisdom of the legislature’s action.
But it’s not enough to await the verdict of history. We who applaud the change of a flag should remember those who helped make it happen and follow in their example of courage and perseverance for the cause of unity.
A new Mississippi awaits, and there’s no one to build it except us.