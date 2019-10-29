No matter how brave, one must admit that the straight-line winds that barreled through Tupelo and Northeast Mississippi over the weekend were frightening and commanded everyone’s attention.
The strong winds snapped trees like they were nothing more than matchsticks. Winds of about 70 miles per hour, caused by remnants of Tropical Storm Olga, were recorded at Tupelo Regional Airport when they moved through the city.
While we were seeking shelter from the storms, law enforcement officers, emergency medical personnel and other first responders were standing ready to answer the calls for help and assistance.
The same goes for our road and utility crews who were called out to clean up fallen trees, branches and other obstructions from neighborhoods and roadways, and restore power as quickly as possible.
Utility workers didn’t hesitate to face the weather and perform the extremely dangerous task of bringing our electricity back on line in those areas where storms knock out service.
Tombigbee Electric Power Association, which also serves some Tupelo residents, said more than 19,000 customers in its eight-county area lost power during the storm, as reported by Daily Journal staff writer Bobby Pepper.
“There was a lot of damage in the area, all the way up to Tennessee,” said Tombigbee EPA manager Bill Long, adding that 17 of the utility’s 19 power substations sustained damage and outage.
We can’t live without electricity. Most of us take electricity and the modern conveniences that it powers for granted, except, of course, when they are disrupted by a storm, and then we only think about how long it is going to be before they come back on.
When the power doesn’t come back on immediately, it’s not because no one is working to restore it. In fact, it’s the opposite. Utility workers endure the wind and rain and work around the lightning because they understand how crucial electricity is to all of us.
These brave men and women are expected to do their jobs regardless of the weather. They, along with neighboring crews, put in long days and sleepless nights to make sure power comes back on as soon as possible. They’ve left their families and the comfort of their homes to help communities recover from these storms and get their lives back to normal as soon as possible.
Let’s all take this opportunity to express our thanks and appreciation to all of those who never hesitate to answer our calls for help even during these weather events.
We thank them for their efforts and dedication to their jobs and especially to the residents of Northeast Mississippi.