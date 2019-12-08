A major Northeast Mississippi employer celebrated milestone events this week, adding jobs, manufacturing capacity and investment to the region’s economy.
Marking its 75th anniversary as a company, as well as its 25th year of doing business in Mississippi, Ashley Furniture Industries broke ground Friday on a $25 million expansion project, as reported by Daily Journal staff writer Dennis Seid.
Ashley has been a furniture industry mainstay of the region with its Ecru operation since 1994. The company employs more than 3,200 workers at its Ecru and Ripley manufacturing plants, as well as facilities in Verona and Saltillo. The Ecru plant alone employs more than 2,200.
The need to get Ashley products to its customers as soon as possible led to the newest expansion, according to Ron Wanek, Ashley furniture founder and chairman. The expansion project will provide Ashley with a better “speed to market,” and distinguish itself as a major distribution point.
The company is the world’s largest furniture manufacturer and furniture retailer with more than $4.9 billion in annual sales. The 437,000 square-foot facility expansion in Ecru will be the 14th and largest expansion of the facility and will take about 18 months to complete.
When completed, Ashley’s Ecru campus will cover 50 acres under roof. Twenty-five years ago, Ashley began with a 129,000-square-foot facility on 21 acres. The company now sits on 125 acres.
When manufacturers and managers anticipate change and make changes work to their advantage, American jobs like the furniture makers in Northeast Mississippi grow. New jobs demonstrate Northeast Mississippi’s ability to expand its manufacturing base, and the cornerstone is a trained workforce with appropriate skills and knowledge.
Ashley’s part in Northeast Mississippi’s economic growth has a long, successful heritage. Furniture has been a foundational industry in Northeast Mississippi for decades and remains vitally important to the region.