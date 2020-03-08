The success of local councils of the Boy Scouts of America offers hope during troubled times for the national organization.
Supporters of the Yocona Area Council recently gathered for the group’s annual Distinguished Citizen Dinner and heard a state of the council, which serves over 4,000 youth annually.
Yocona Area Council President Sean Akins noted the group has almost $1 million in an endowment and the Friends of Scouting campaign is on track to beat its fundraising goal. The Yocona Council serves 12 counties in Northeast Mississippi and is supported by over 1,000 volunteers, according to its website. Akins noted that contributions to the local council continue to impact the lives of youth, as the money never leaves the state.
“I am here to tell you that the Yocona Area Council is alive and well, and I believe, and I hope you believe, that the best days of scouting, the best days of the Yocona Council are ahead,” Akins said during the event.
Akins also talked about how Boy Scouts of America has shaped his life, leading him to his career as a lawyer.
“One of the first times I ever went to church was on Scout Sunday. The first time I ever prayed in public was at a scout vesper service on a Sunday morning campout, and the reason I am a lawyer today is not because law school taught me how to stand in front of a judge or a jury. I learned that from (my scout master) who told me to get in front of a campfire and lead a song when I was 11 years old back in 1979.”
The national organization, which now accepts female scouts, continues to teach citizenship, service and leadership and has served over 130 million youth since beginning in 1910.
Thursday’s dinner was an opportunity to not only honor a Mississippian for their achievements but also highlight the BSA’s success. In the last year, BSA saw an increase of 10,000 youth who were awarded the highest honor of Eagle Scout, and scouts performed more than 8.5 million hours of community service across the country.
As the national Boy Scouts organization is navigating bankruptcy, the local councils continue to focus on youth and impact the lives of children throughout our region.