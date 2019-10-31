Today’s conclusion of Breast Cancer Awareness Month leaves a legacy of heightened awareness about a disease affecting directly and indirectly virtually every American family.
Seeking a cure for and the prevention of breast cancer – a disease long-hidden from public discussion and advocacy by concerns about appropriateness – has gained major benefit and public acceptance for the importance of developing cures and making preventive choices.
Events across Northeast Mississippi highlighted the emphasis, including the annual Hope Continues run in Fairpark, which attracted nearly 1,000 participants to the heart of downtown, to support their mission around breast cancer patients.
The Daily Journal and its sister weekly newspapers shared stories this month of the struggles this disease brings, but also the victories that many have achieved. As in previous years, we will donate a portion of our print and online revenue from October to help support the fight against this disease.
The vast majority of breast cancer cases occur in females, but a few men also develop the disease. Breast cancer is the most common invasive cancer in females. It accounts for 15.2 percent of all new cancer cases in women; 20 percent of all cancer deaths, including both males and females, are from breast cancer.
Longer life expectancy in developed nations like the United States probably contributes to a higher rate than in many other nations. Breast cancer is most common among older women, and the longer one lives the more the odds of developing breast cancer increase. Experts also believe that different lifestyles and eating habits of females in rich and poor countries are also contributing factors.
October has been designated a month to promote breast cancer awareness since 1985, and since 1992 its pink ribbon has been the official, highly visible, widely used symbol. The pink obviously spins off the disproportionate number of women who contract the malignancy. It helps draw attention to information about the disease, which points people to regular self-examinations and to the need for prompt medical attention if any suspicious symptoms are found.
The pink color, however, does not mask the dark realities about the disease: An estimated 331,530 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019, and a projected 41,760 women will die of it.
The valuable lessons of October need to extend through the year.