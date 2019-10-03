For the last several years, the Daily Journal and its weekly newspaper group have put a special focus on breast cancer awareness, just one element in a nationwide movement to make Americans aware of the risks, symptoms and consequences of breast cancer among women and men.
The world is tinted pink in October in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month with many Northeast Mississippi organizations providing care, diagnosis, screening and education about breast cancer through their resources and volunteers.
The goal of the color barrage is straightforward: To remind people that awareness is one of the most potent tools in their arsenal when it comes to combating the second most common cancer among American women after skin cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death in women after lung cancer.
In 2019, an estimated 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S., along with 62,930 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer. About 2,670 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in men in 2019, according to the U.S. Breast Cancer Statistics. This year, an estimated 41,760 women will die from breast cancer in the U.S.
At home in Mississippi, more than 2,000 new cases of breast cancer were diagnosed in 2018; About 410 women die each year from breast cancer in our state, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Breast cancer death rates encouragingly have been going down, and it’s almost certainly the result of finding the cancer earlier and initiating better treatment, federal health officials reported earlier this year.
The emotional trauma of breast cancer reaches far wider than the physical damage. There are very few people we know who have not been touched by this disease in one way or another. Perhaps a family member, a friend or coworker has faced this diagnosis ... maybe you.
When you consider the risk factors for breast cancer – and there are many, sadly – there is a key element over which you do have agency, and that is early detection.
The words “breast cancer” cause dread among every person who hears them, but because of research and detection, those diagnosed have an increasing chance of standing among the survivors.
A diagnosis of breast cancer is no longer an automatic death sentence, as the 3.5 million survivors in our country can attest. But the need for vigilance and knowledge remains as strong as ever.
People we know as Northeast Mississippians depend on the involvement of friends and families to help find the cure.