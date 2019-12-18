“… I shall not today attempt further to define the kinds of material I understand to be embraced within that shorthand description, and perhaps I could never succeed in intelligibly doing so. But I know it when I see it, and the motion picture involved in this case is not that.”
This quote came from the 1964 Supreme Court case by then Justice Potter Stewart. In JACOBELLIS V. OHIO, June 1964, the U.S. Supreme Court reaffirmed its right to independently determine whether a particular work is obscene and the Court ruled that the film in question did not meet the obscenity test and could be publicly shown.
The phrase “I know it when I see it” became one of the best-known phrases in the history of the Supreme Court. It is also appropriate today as we all wade through the incredible disarray that is the impeachment process of President Donald J. Trump.
For the House of Representatives to impeach and the Senate to then remove a sitting U.S. president, the high crimes and misdemeanors should be so overwhelmingly obvious that any moderate member of either party says ‘Aha, I see it.’
We as Americans have become so party driven today that any notion of impeachment should be so overwhelmingly obvious that a majority of Americans see past party and say “Yes, that is a crime, and we Americans cannot allow this president to represent all Americans anymore.”
This is a country that avoided the first successful impeachment of a sitting president because of Richard Nixon’s resignation. It backed away from removing Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton (although he was found guilty of perjury, gave up his law license and was acquitted by the Senate) because it did not meet the “I know it when I see it” threshold for removal.
The Trump case is so murky that the party in power in the House will more than likely have a purely partisan vote to impeach this week with the bipartisan vote going against impeachment.
This is not what the Founding Fathers had in mind. 2020 is an election year and Americans should be allowed to decide for themselves at the ballot box. Regardless of what Washington thinks, “We the voters know what we want – or don’t want – when we see it”.