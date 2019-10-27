Before the general election, the Daily Journal editorial board invited each Republican and Democratic candidate for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general to meet with us for an interview no later than a couple weeks prior to the election.
Republican Lynn Fitch and Democrat Jennifer Riley Collins, candidates for attorney general, accepted our invitation and we reported on those meetings in the Daily Journal.
Republican Delbert Hosemann and Democrat Jay Hughes, candidates for lieutenant governor, accepted our invitation and we reported on those meetings in the Daily Journal.
Democrat Jim Hood, candidate for governor, accepted our invitation and we reported on that meeting in the Daily Journal.
Republican Tate Reeves, candidate for governor, responded three weeks after our initial invitation through his deputy communications director. “We are doing off the record editorial board meetings the week of October 28th, in time for endorsements to be made the final Sunday before the election.”
We acknowledged that all the other candidates met with the editorial board within the timeframe and we were more than willing to work with Reeves’ schedule since he made several trips to Tupelo during this time.
We emphasized that all of our editorial board interviews are on the record so that we can share a candidate’s ideas and position on the issues with our readers. Candidate interviews with the editorial board provided a forum for the candidates to discuss their platforms and included a question-and-answer period.
We received no response and our editorial board was not able to interview gubernatorial candidate Reeves for our readers.
This is disappointing to us and, in turn, our readers. But of concern is the response “we are doing off the record editorial board meetings.”
When an elected official running for the state’s top office wants to speak to newspaper editorial boards off the record, one has to wonder how transparent he will be if elected, and how well the candidate can explain his vision for Mississippi with questions that go much deeper than looking for a sound bite response.
The goal of our editorial board is not to pick one candidate over another. No one candidate has all the answers. We believe in endorsing the best ideas we gathered during these positive give-and-take meetings. We believe great ideas for Mississippi go beyond party affiliation. Like one candidate said during the meetings, “When the election is over, I have to work across aisles to get things done for Mississippi. We have to govern or Mississippi will not move forward.” We agree!