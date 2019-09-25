Smokey the Bear, the U.S. Forest Service’s symbol of fire prevention, turned 75 last month. And he’s still sharing his message that “Only You Can Prevent Forest Fires!”
Today, this remains good advice as temperatures hover in the 90s with little rain in the 10-day forecast, conditions ripe for wildfires. For this reason, a request by the Lee County Board of Supervisors for a countywide burn ban, effective through Oct. 24, was approved Tuesday by the Mississippi Forestry Commission. A burn ban means no outdoor burning of any kind.
The MFC approved the burn ban due to the increase in wildfire activity, elevated drought conditions, dry vegetation and forecasted weather patterns.
“Over the past two weeks, MFC wildland firefighters have responded to more than 60 wildfires across the state that have burned nearly 2,000 acres,” MFC state forester Russell Bozeman said. So far this year, the MFC has responded to and put out 491 wildfires that burned 10,186 acres.
Nationwide, nearly nine out of 10 wildfires are caused by humans, according to the MFC, with debris burns that escaped control the No. 1 cause of wildfires in Mississippi last year. Because wildfires are known to move at speeds of up to 14 miles per hour, they quickly destroy homes, wildlife habitat, and timber, leaving long-lasting effects on the landscape.
Most of these fires are accidental, usually caused by carelessness or inattention by campers, hikers, or by debris and garbage burners. It only takes a small spark to start a large wildfire.
Smokey the Bear’s message Monday on Twitter (@smokey_bear) for the first day of autumn was “As the leaves turn brown and start to #fall, I’m counting on #OnlyYou to keep that pile small. And make sure there’s no burn ban in your area before you burn yard debris! #FirstDayofFall #AutumnalEquinox.”
Because most wildfires are caused by people, they can also be prevented by people.