In July 2018, Mississippi’s Family First Initiative began a three-year pilot process to “promote safe, stable, and self-sufficient families for Mississippi’s children, one family and one community at a time.”
The effort, led by the Mississippi’s Supreme Court and its Commission on Children’s Justice partners, engaged communities to find local solutions to prevent child neglect. The work included pilot programs in eight counties, including Lee County, as noted in the group’s annual report which was presented July 25 in Jackson.
“This has been an incredible year as we have seen community leaders rally local efforts to equip families and caregivers with the tools needed to provide a healthy and safe environment for children,” said Supreme Court Justice Dawn Beam, chairman of the statewide Initiative.
In Lee County, the availability of free civil legal services was expanded with the creation of County Legal Appointments. Senior Chancellor Jacqueline Mask several years ago established a model for addressing the civil legal needs of the poor with free family law clinics. Using that model, monthly free legal clinics were scheduled with volunteer lawyers assisting families to resolve issues regarding child welfare.
The report indicated that in each pilot county, it was found that many within the communities were unaware of resources available to individuals and families. The need for heightened awareness is evident in the statistics. As presently outlined, the system works reactively in waiting for harm to come to a child. We must find ways to be proactive and lessen the risks and keep harm from being repeated.
As of May 2019, 4,707 children were in state custody, with 62 percent due to neglect mostly by parental drug abuse, inadequate housing, and caretaker inability to cope.
Our state and communities, working together, should be able to find ways to help these families before other intervention is necessary.
Going forward, the Family First Initiative will see the implementation of these efforts, followed by evaluations to determine how to use these statewide.
The efforts made cannot be discounted because the results indicate a reduction in the foster care numbers. The seeds have been planted and we must continue working together because more work is needed.
Every child deserves a safe environment.